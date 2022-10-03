 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 3 October 2022

New Spells and Companion!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're getting closer and closer to the full release of the game. The Imperium and Umbra lineages have fewer options compared to Magus, so this patch focused on adding more content there. Full details below!

  • Esdras added as a new recruitable mage companion.
  • Magus now has access to Magic Fist.
  • To address pain points for Imperium, they now have access to Shrug It Off, No Pain No Gain, and Split In Half.
  • To address pain points for Umbra, they now have access to Murder, Extort, and Blackmail.
  • Assassinate has its range increased from 1 to 3.
  • Leaderboards now include the generation the score was achieved on.
  • Small bug fixes and UI tweaks.

