Rogue Blight Playtest update for 3 October 2022

Patch 15

Patch 15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fix: Now abilities that shoot certain projectiles can damage multiple enemies. So during goblin ambush you can hit 2 goblins now with these skills.

    • This includes following skills: Blood Slash, Void Pursuit, Fire Slash, Freezing Spiral, Seraph’s Blast, Lightning Shot, Venom Slash, Fire Bomb, Frost Cloud,
    • Lightning Strike blessing will also hit multiple enemies now.

  • Bug Fix: Applying the same status effects on multiple enemies now works correctly.

  • Bug Fix: Health Potions and Mana Potions now heal correct values after upgrading them.

  • Bug Fix: Skill Mana Reduction blessing was re-applied after restoring health or getting hit, this is no longer the case.

  • Bug Fix: Health Change blessings should no longer be applied twice when died (e.g Endurace blessing)

  • Bug Fix: Weapon particle is now behind player if it's worn on left hand

  • Bug Fix: Weapon particles now stop emitting when player dies

  • Bug Fix: Status effects are now disabled when player or enemy dies

  • Balance: Combat shop now has designated slots for armor and weapons, sells equal number of them.

  • Balance: Lightning rapier damage increased from 10-14 to 13-16

  • Balance: Frost wand skill freeze apply effect reduced from 11% to 10%.

  • Improvement: Credits spawn position now is corrected when using 16:10.

  • Improvement: Credits now say that difficulty has been increased and skull reward is shown faster.

  • Improvements: Combat Shop UI improved.

  • Improvement: Ebonside particles improved

  • Improvement: Ivory Horizon particles improved

  • Improvement: Holding left click on upgrades now puts points faster

  • Improvement: Nature's wand projectile spawner now grows when spawned and then shrinks. Goblin mage projectile spawner now grows when spawned.

