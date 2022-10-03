Bug Fix: Now abilities that shoot certain projectiles can damage multiple enemies. So during goblin ambush you can hit 2 goblins now with these skills. This includes following skills: Blood Slash, Void Pursuit, Fire Slash, Freezing Spiral, Seraph’s Blast, Lightning Shot, Venom Slash, Fire Bomb, Frost Cloud,

Lightning Strike blessing will also hit multiple enemies now.

Bug Fix: Applying the same status effects on multiple enemies now works correctly.

Bug Fix: Health Potions and Mana Potions now heal correct values after upgrading them.

Bug Fix: Skill Mana Reduction blessing was re-applied after restoring health or getting hit, this is no longer the case.

Bug Fix: Health Change blessings should no longer be applied twice when died (e.g Endurace blessing)

Bug Fix: Weapon particle is now behind player if it's worn on left hand

Bug Fix: Weapon particles now stop emitting when player dies

Bug Fix: Status effects are now disabled when player or enemy dies

Balance: Combat shop now has designated slots for armor and weapons, sells equal number of them.

Balance: Lightning rapier damage increased from 10-14 to 13-16

Balance: Frost wand skill freeze apply effect reduced from 11% to 10%.

Improvement: Credits spawn position now is corrected when using 16:10.

Improvement: Credits now say that difficulty has been increased and skull reward is shown faster.

Improvements: Combat Shop UI improved.

Improvement: Ebonside particles improved

Improvement: Ivory Horizon particles improved

Improvement: Holding left click on upgrades now puts points faster