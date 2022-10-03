1.01 Patch

Hi everyone! I have rushed out a patch that fixes some critical bugs and hopefully provides a solution for the freezing, slowdown or stuttering issue that some players have. If you are experiencing some kind of FPS drop, you may resolve it by tinkering around with the new settings menu. I have also attempted to fix the bug that interferes with Steam’s overlay, but since this may interfere with launching the game, I will be keeping a close eye on bug reports.

As always, you can report bugs on discord or via the Steam forums, and I'll try to get to them as quickly as I can.

Changes

I have “devolved” the settings menu to a simpler version. While the old one may look slightly better, I kind of like the simplicity of the new menu. And it add several critical features, including the ability to modify your render distance, shadow quality, and to turn off dynamic lighting.

Reducing these settings should see a sizable FPS bump, especially on older computers.

Added a few lines to Voss’s hologram

Added “work of fiction” disclaimer

Steam overlay should now be working

Added one more line to Nena’s intro

Added a new book to the Facilitator’s empty bookcase (What is the Tech. Singularity?)

Bugs:

