1.01 Patch

Hi everyone! I have rushed out a patch that fixes some critical bugs and hopefully provides a solution for the freezing, slowdown or stuttering issue that some players have. If you are experiencing some kind of FPS drop, you may resolve it by tinkering around with the new settings menu. I have also attempted to fix the bug that interferes with Steam’s overlay, but since this may interfere with launching the game, I will be keeping a close eye on bug reports.
As always, you can report bugs on discord or via the Steam forums, and I'll try to get to them as quickly as I can.
Changes
I have “devolved” the settings menu to a simpler version. While the old one may look slightly better, I kind of like the simplicity of the new menu. And it add several critical features, including the ability to modify your render distance, shadow quality, and to turn off dynamic lighting.
Reducing these settings should see a sizable FPS bump, especially on older computers.
- Added a few lines to Voss’s hologram
- Added “work of fiction” disclaimer
- Steam overlay should now be working
- Added one more line to Nena’s intro
- Added a new book to the Facilitator’s empty bookcase (What is the Tech. Singularity?)
Bugs:
- Removed Bloody Hawk questline placeholder message
- Removed Overworld placeholder message
- Removed guild hall upgrade placeholder messages
- Removed Facilitator’s room placeholder message
- Anomalie’s computer has old files
- Oathstone event was bugged
- Shaper-only dialogue in the Regency Clinic was bugged
- General store dialogue bug
- Neutral player’s dialogue bug in ACT III intro
- Some prices in Pike’s shop fixed
- Some journal entries reformatted
- Various typos fixed
Changed files in this update