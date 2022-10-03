Two new kinds of Targeting Systems

Version 0.5550920393

🎯 [New weapon] Targeting System (RT): Sets the target of summons based on the position of the crosshair. Provides a bonus to resistance.

🎯 [New weapon] Targeting System (DT): Sets the target of summons based on the position of the crosshair. Provides a bonus to damage.

🎯 [Balance] There is now a maximum velocity for summons. It is set extremely high, and should thus only trigger for summons that previously could become too fast to function well (given speed auras in combination with the Xinthu Drone speed skill).

🎯 [Balance] Escort-type drones are now allowed to stray further from their summoner.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error related to engine boost hull/warp plasma requirements.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect output positions when using certain kinds of warp gates.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused ships to loose their on-board turrets, and Sentinel-type ships to loose their tails, when using a short-jump-type warp gate.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition that could cause incorrect skill points returned when playing COOP as client.