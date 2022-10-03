Game Update: 22.10.3

22.10.3 [editor-alpha branch]

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue with Play / Pause not working in some cases

Greatly updated / fixed timeline scrubbing it's FAR BETTER then it has been up till now

Object timeline scrubbing now works as it should

Fix for timeline scrubber breaking in some cases (should be very reliable now)

Fix for text object text box being funky (shouldn't weirdly get pushed down now)

Fix for custom themes carrying over between levels

Fix for rain / thunder not being tied to selected SFX volume (basically they shouldn't kill your ears now)

PLEASE NOTE: Since this is a preview build of the new editor there will be some things that are missing or broken. It is not recommended to use this build for serious level making just yet it's more a proof of concept to allow people to start planning how to use some of the new features coming up!

Known issues/not in this preview:

There's still some issues with undo / redo in a few specific cases it works most of the time but yeah still a few things to iron out.

The game can crash if you load a level in the editor then try to open another.

Prefabs still do not work in this version of the editor (they will load first time when loading lsb but vgb doesn't support it so after saving and reload they will not be in the level)

If you understand all that please feel free to try out the new editor preview on the [editor-alpha] branch of the game!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2699501828