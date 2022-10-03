Share · View all patches · Build 9645421 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! This is a much-needed bug-fixing update for KotC 2, because the recent updates introduced a number of bugs in the game. My sincere apologies for that!

Special Thanks to Angry Lux and Atoch for all the very helpful bug reports!

If you find any bugs, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be very useful, too. Thank you!!

Here is the link of the latest Kickstarter update for those who may have missed it: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1848628223/knights-of-the-chalice-2-revolutionise-old-school-crpgs/posts/3617662

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.48

The list of party members in the top-right corner of the screen will now adjust the font size of the character names when they don't fit in the box space using the initial font size.

Added some code to accelerate gameplay in combat.

Fixed a bug with auto-cast spells and psionic powers incorrectly getting activated when loading a game.

Fixed a source of crashes that would occur after changing the name of a party member.

Fixed a source of crashes when using Dispel Magic (Single Effect) or Greater Dispel Magic (Single Effect).

Fixed a source of crashes when certain casters are running out of spells.

. Fixed a source of crashes when summoning creatures like the Tentacled Horror. That was due to the game sometimes creating new items (like a new magic scroll) to give to the newly-created creatures, and some code was missing to handle the effect of that change on the memory.

Fixed a bug with summoned creatures and the Creature Wizard which was due to the mislabelling of 'Major Fire Ring' (and other energy-protection rings) as 'Medium Fire Ring' in the code.

Fixed a bug with the game not allowing the player to manifest certain psionic powers (such as Energy Absorption) using the base Power Point expense.

. Fixed a bug with the game not allowing a Monk to perform his or her additional Flurry attacks after defeating one or two enemies.

Fixed the token of the Fire Elemental summoned by the spell Summon Gargantuan Elemental (Fire).

Fixed a display issue with the spells Babau Slime and Barkskin when cast by enemies.

and when cast by enemies. The Psychic Warrior feat Superior Psychometabolism will now improve the power Evade Burst from Move Action to Free Action.

In the Effects & Conditions tab of the Character Sheet, improved the display of 'Oversized Weapon Penalties'.

. The game will no longer offer the 'Rapid Shot' option when your character is Slowed or acting during a Surprise Round .

option when your character is or acting during a . Corrected the help entry for the feat Greater Control and Dominate (added the missing feat prerequisite).

Added a link to the feat Improved Firefly Familiar near the description of the Firefly familiar.

near the description of the . Sleeping arrows will now make the target Prone (not just Sleeping) if the target isn't already Prone.

will now make the target (not just Sleeping) if the target isn't already Prone. Receiving a sleep effect from spells such as Sleep and Deep Slumber will apply the condition Prone only if you're not already prone.

Thank You For Your Steadfast Support, Legendary Defenders of the Realm! Enjoy!! :-)