Dual Universe - Release 1.0.3

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.2.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Report bug button now directly opens the "report bug" form web page rather than just the customer support home page.

Better error displayed when failing to start a tutorial.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit.

Fixed talent queue getting stuck at 0 seconds remaining.

Fixed a bug where industry units could become frozen after a server restart.

Fixed waypoints incorrect location inside space delivery tutorial.

Fixed /unstuck command cutting the sound.

[Hints] Fixed the Create a RDMS Policy hint not showing anymore and updated its content to match the current Create a Policy UI.

Removed items without any recipe from the "item" list in the schematic panel, such as the Sanctuary Territory Unit.

Fixed a bug where entering a space tutorial would lead to duplicate copies of constructs being shown.

Fixed duration of retrieve cooldown displayed on deploy territory unit modal (effective cooldown is 7 days rather than previously "10 minutes" displayed).

Fixed rare construct visibility issue upon leaving tutorial planet situation.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

In certain situations, the objectives in the 2 Delivery Challenges (Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge) will not update properly. Workaround: only place items into the destination container. Do not move them within the destination container (i.e. to create nice neat stacks).

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!