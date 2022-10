Hello Everyone!

The day has finally arrived. Abridge is out and ready to play! Get it today with the 10% Launch Discount or as part of the Sokobans with a Twist bundle.

This is my first Steam release and I’ve learned so much. I am excited and proud to share this game with you. Thank you to everyone for your support over this 2+ year game development journey. I'm excited to see what the future holds.

Regards,

Aaron

Eventide Games Studio