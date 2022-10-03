 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 3 October 2022

Patch Note - October 4th

Patch Note - October 4th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Event: Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event
  2. New Content: Hell Raid
  3. New System: Special Enhancement
  4. New Feature: Spirit Transcendence
  5. Improvements to Enchant.

[October 4th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Event
● Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event will be added.

  1. Event Period
    -Legendary Magic Stone Event Period: October 5th, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+8)–October 7th, 2022 23:59 :59(UTC+8)
    -Legendary Spirit Treasure Event Period: October 12th, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+8)–October 14th, 23:59 :59 (UTC+8)

  2. Event Summon Cost

  • For Magic Stone
    1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel
    10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel

  • For Spirit Treasure
    1 Summon: 300,000 Copper
    10+1 Summons: 3,000,000 Copper

※ 1 Daily Free Summon will be provided.

  1. Notes
    -You can participate in the event through the firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner of the screen.
    -Legendary Magic Stone Summon and Legendary Spirit Treasure Summon will be available for 3 days each.
    -Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Summon will be available up to 110 times per day (10+1 Summon x10). The maximum number of Summon counts available during the event period will be 330 times. (Excluding Daily Free Summon x1)
    -Daily Summon count will be reset at 00:00 (UTC+8)
    -Event Incense Burner points will increase by 1 point per 1 Epic or Rare Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure item, with a maximum of 300 points. (Points will not increase after reaching the maximum.)
    -Upon reaching 300 Event Incense Burner points, you are guaranteed to receive a Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure item after 300 points are deducted.

● Event Precautions
-Event Burner points accumulated during the event period will automatically be deleted after the event.
-[Event Incense Burner] points have no relation to the standard [Mystic Incense Burner] points accumulated from the failure of combining.
-Event Burner points will not be accumulated for Daily Free Summons.
※ Please refer to the official forum [Event - Legendary Magic Stone / Spirit Treasure Challenge Event] for more details.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/1047

■ Raid
● New Content ‘Hell Raid’ will be added.
-Mighty bosses and monsters that are stronger than those of the Boss Raids will appear in Hell Raid.
-It will be opened immediately upon reaching level 90, and you can enter the Hell Raid with Hell Raid Tickets.
-There are no free entries for Hell Raid. Hell Raid Tickets are available in 'Daily Task Reward Box' items, which can be obtained by completing Daily Tasks.
-Time limit will be 15 minutes.
-Resurrection Cooldown will be applied for 10 seconds upon initial death and it will be increased by 10 seconds per additional death.
-1 request that can obtain Hell Raid Ticket from NPC <Bicheon Castle Centurion> Back Beomryeong will be added.
※ ‘Daily Task Reward Box’ items will be obtainable for Dragonians Lv. 90 or higher after the next Daily Task reset.

● Fire Dragon Demon General
-Required Power Score: 103,000
-Boss Level: 100

● Triumphant Tiger Demon King
-Required Power Score: 114,000
-Boss Level: 120

● Inferno Chief
-Required Power Score: 124,000
-Boss Level: 140

● 1st-time clear reward
1st-time clear Rewards for Hell Raid:
-Fire Dragon Demon General and Triumphant Tiger Demon King:
Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x2, Epic Darkened Enhancement Stone x1, and Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x5
-Inferno Chief: Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone x2, Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1, and Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x5
※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Raid > Hell Raid] for further information.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/42

■ Forge
● A new system, ‘Special Enhancement’, for the enhancement of Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure, and Mystical Piece items will be added.
-It will be accessible through Menu → Forge → Special Enhancement tab.
-Enhancement will be available for items of Epic or higher grade.
-‘Special Enhancement Stone’ items of the same grade as the item being enhanced will be consumed, as well as a certain amount of in-game resources.
-Upon using ‘Oil of Blessing’, Success Chance will be increased by 10%.
-Enhancement will result in Success, Failure, and Great Failure.
-Great Failure chance exists from Lv. 1, upon Great Failure, the equipment will be destroyed and you can obtain ‘Treasure Shard’ and material items.
-You can use the shard to craft items from Bunny Guru Hoppy in Arcadia Spirit village.
-‘Special Enhancement’ can be enhanced up to Lv. 7 as maximum.
※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Forge > Special Enhancement] for further information.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/34

■ Spirit
● ‘Spirit Transcendence’ feature will be added.
-This feature will be available only for Legendary Spirits.
-Maximum Transcendence Lv. is IV. The default Lv. is I.
-Spirit Transcendence can result in success or failure; Transcendence Lv. will be retained on failure.
-A Spirit Stone that is the same one as one for Spirit Transcendence, as well as in-game resources, will be consumed for Spirit Transcendence.

● Spirit Transcend Success Chance
Success Chance with the following Spirit Level:

  1. Level I → II: 70%
  2. Level II → III: 50%
  3. Level III → IV: 30%

● Required Resources
Transcend Level, Materials and Required Resources in detail:

  1. Level I → II
    -Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x100, Dragonsteel x100, and Energy 10,000,000

  2. Level II → III
    Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x200, Dragonsteel x200, and Energy 20,000,000

  3. Level III → IV
    Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x300, Dragonsteel x300, Energy 30,000,000

● Special Spirit Summon Event will end.
-Special summon for Epic Spirit ‘Verdant Watcher Gargas’ will end.

● Legendary Spirit Summon
-Summon event for ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ will end.
-Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.
-Event Period: After maintenance on October 4th–before maintenance on November 1st
※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Spirit > Transcend] for further information.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/36

■ Enchant
● Enchant feature will be improved.
-Upon Auto Special Enchant, S grade will be added to grade settings.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements

  1. It will be impossible to register items with unapplied properties to the Market.
  2. ‘Create Clan’ button will be deactivated in Domination Server.
  3. Adjustment in the number of spawn points for treasure chests in some areas.
  4. During events with event items, event items will no longer be dropped from monsters below level 20.

