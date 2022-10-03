Patch Note - October 4th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Event: Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event New Content: Hell Raid New System: Special Enhancement New Feature: Spirit Transcendence Improvements to Enchant.

[October 4th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Event

● Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event will be added.

Event Period

-Legendary Magic Stone Event Period: October 5th, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+8)–October 7th, 2022 23:59 :59(UTC+8)

-Legendary Spirit Treasure Event Period: October 12th, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+8)–October 14th, 23:59 :59 (UTC+8) Event Summon Cost

For Magic Stone

1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel

10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel

For Spirit Treasure

1 Summon: 300,000 Copper

10+1 Summons: 3,000,000 Copper

※ 1 Daily Free Summon will be provided.

Notes

-You can participate in the event through the firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner of the screen.

-Legendary Magic Stone Summon and Legendary Spirit Treasure Summon will be available for 3 days each.

-Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Summon will be available up to 110 times per day (10+1 Summon x10). The maximum number of Summon counts available during the event period will be 330 times. (Excluding Daily Free Summon x1)

-Daily Summon count will be reset at 00:00 (UTC+8)

-Event Incense Burner points will increase by 1 point per 1 Epic or Rare Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure item, with a maximum of 300 points. (Points will not increase after reaching the maximum.)

-Upon reaching 300 Event Incense Burner points, you are guaranteed to receive a Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure item after 300 points are deducted.

● Event Precautions

-Event Burner points accumulated during the event period will automatically be deleted after the event.

-[Event Incense Burner] points have no relation to the standard [Mystic Incense Burner] points accumulated from the failure of combining.

-Event Burner points will not be accumulated for Daily Free Summons.

※ Please refer to the official forum [Event - Legendary Magic Stone / Spirit Treasure Challenge Event] for more details.

-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/1047

■ Raid

● New Content ‘Hell Raid’ will be added.

-Mighty bosses and monsters that are stronger than those of the Boss Raids will appear in Hell Raid.

-It will be opened immediately upon reaching level 90, and you can enter the Hell Raid with Hell Raid Tickets.

-There are no free entries for Hell Raid. Hell Raid Tickets are available in 'Daily Task Reward Box' items, which can be obtained by completing Daily Tasks.

-Time limit will be 15 minutes.

-Resurrection Cooldown will be applied for 10 seconds upon initial death and it will be increased by 10 seconds per additional death.

-1 request that can obtain Hell Raid Ticket from NPC <Bicheon Castle Centurion> Back Beomryeong will be added.

※ ‘Daily Task Reward Box’ items will be obtainable for Dragonians Lv. 90 or higher after the next Daily Task reset.

● Fire Dragon Demon General

-Required Power Score: 103,000

-Boss Level: 100

● Triumphant Tiger Demon King

-Required Power Score: 114,000

-Boss Level: 120

● Inferno Chief

-Required Power Score: 124,000

-Boss Level: 140

● 1st-time clear reward

1st-time clear Rewards for Hell Raid:

-Fire Dragon Demon General and Triumphant Tiger Demon King:

Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x2, Epic Darkened Enhancement Stone x1, and Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x5

-Inferno Chief: Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone x2, Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1, and Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x5

※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Raid > Hell Raid] for further information.

-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/42

■ Forge

● A new system, ‘Special Enhancement’, for the enhancement of Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure, and Mystical Piece items will be added.

-It will be accessible through Menu → Forge → Special Enhancement tab.

-Enhancement will be available for items of Epic or higher grade.

-‘Special Enhancement Stone’ items of the same grade as the item being enhanced will be consumed, as well as a certain amount of in-game resources.

-Upon using ‘Oil of Blessing’, Success Chance will be increased by 10%.

-Enhancement will result in Success, Failure, and Great Failure.

-Great Failure chance exists from Lv. 1, upon Great Failure, the equipment will be destroyed and you can obtain ‘Treasure Shard’ and material items.

-You can use the shard to craft items from Bunny Guru Hoppy in Arcadia Spirit village.

-‘Special Enhancement’ can be enhanced up to Lv. 7 as maximum.

※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Forge > Special Enhancement] for further information.

-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/34

■ Spirit

● ‘Spirit Transcendence’ feature will be added.

-This feature will be available only for Legendary Spirits.

-Maximum Transcendence Lv. is IV. The default Lv. is I.

-Spirit Transcendence can result in success or failure; Transcendence Lv. will be retained on failure.

-A Spirit Stone that is the same one as one for Spirit Transcendence, as well as in-game resources, will be consumed for Spirit Transcendence.

● Spirit Transcend Success Chance

Success Chance with the following Spirit Level:

Level I → II: 70% Level II → III: 50% Level III → IV: 30%

● Required Resources

Transcend Level, Materials and Required Resources in detail:

Level I → II

-Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x100, Dragonsteel x100, and Energy 10,000,000 Level II → III

Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x200, Dragonsteel x200, and Energy 20,000,000 Level III → IV

Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x300, Dragonsteel x300, Energy 30,000,000

● Special Spirit Summon Event will end.

-Special summon for Epic Spirit ‘Verdant Watcher Gargas’ will end.

● Legendary Spirit Summon

-Summon event for ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ will end.

-Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.

-Event Period: After maintenance on October 4th–before maintenance on November 1st

※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Spirit > Transcend] for further information.

-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/36

■ Enchant

● Enchant feature will be improved.

-Upon Auto Special Enchant, S grade will be added to grade settings.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements