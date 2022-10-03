Patch Note - October 4th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Event: Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event
- New Content: Hell Raid
- New System: Special Enhancement
- New Feature: Spirit Transcendence
- Improvements to Enchant.
[October 4th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Event
● Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Challenge Event will be added.
Event Period
-Legendary Magic Stone Event Period: October 5th, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+8)–October 7th, 2022 23:59 :59(UTC+8)
-Legendary Spirit Treasure Event Period: October 12th, 2022, 00:00 (UTC+8)–October 14th, 23:59 :59 (UTC+8)
Event Summon Cost
For Magic Stone
1 Summon: 100,000 Darksteel
10+1 Summons: 1,000,000 Darksteel
For Spirit Treasure
1 Summon: 300,000 Copper
10+1 Summons: 3,000,000 Copper
※ 1 Daily Free Summon will be provided.
- Notes
-You can participate in the event through the firecracker-shaped icon on the top left corner of the screen.
-Legendary Magic Stone Summon and Legendary Spirit Treasure Summon will be available for 3 days each.
-Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure Summon will be available up to 110 times per day (10+1 Summon x10). The maximum number of Summon counts available during the event period will be 330 times. (Excluding Daily Free Summon x1)
-Daily Summon count will be reset at 00:00 (UTC+8)
-Event Incense Burner points will increase by 1 point per 1 Epic or Rare Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure item, with a maximum of 300 points. (Points will not increase after reaching the maximum.)
-Upon reaching 300 Event Incense Burner points, you are guaranteed to receive a Legendary Magic Stone/Spirit Treasure item after 300 points are deducted.
● Event Precautions
-Event Burner points accumulated during the event period will automatically be deleted after the event.
-[Event Incense Burner] points have no relation to the standard [Mystic Incense Burner] points accumulated from the failure of combining.
-Event Burner points will not be accumulated for Daily Free Summons.
※ Please refer to the official forum [Event - Legendary Magic Stone / Spirit Treasure Challenge Event] for more details.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/1047
■ Raid
● New Content ‘Hell Raid’ will be added.
-Mighty bosses and monsters that are stronger than those of the Boss Raids will appear in Hell Raid.
-It will be opened immediately upon reaching level 90, and you can enter the Hell Raid with Hell Raid Tickets.
-There are no free entries for Hell Raid. Hell Raid Tickets are available in 'Daily Task Reward Box' items, which can be obtained by completing Daily Tasks.
-Time limit will be 15 minutes.
-Resurrection Cooldown will be applied for 10 seconds upon initial death and it will be increased by 10 seconds per additional death.
-1 request that can obtain Hell Raid Ticket from NPC <Bicheon Castle Centurion> Back Beomryeong will be added.
※ ‘Daily Task Reward Box’ items will be obtainable for Dragonians Lv. 90 or higher after the next Daily Task reset.
● Fire Dragon Demon General
-Required Power Score: 103,000
-Boss Level: 100
● Triumphant Tiger Demon King
-Required Power Score: 114,000
-Boss Level: 120
● Inferno Chief
-Required Power Score: 124,000
-Boss Level: 140
● 1st-time clear reward
1st-time clear Rewards for Hell Raid:
-Fire Dragon Demon General and Triumphant Tiger Demon King:
Epic Mystic Enhancement Stone x2, Epic Darkened Enhancement Stone x1, and Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x5
-Inferno Chief: Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone x2, Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x1, and Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x5
※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Raid > Hell Raid] for further information.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/42
■ Forge
● A new system, ‘Special Enhancement’, for the enhancement of Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure, and Mystical Piece items will be added.
-It will be accessible through Menu → Forge → Special Enhancement tab.
-Enhancement will be available for items of Epic or higher grade.
-‘Special Enhancement Stone’ items of the same grade as the item being enhanced will be consumed, as well as a certain amount of in-game resources.
-Upon using ‘Oil of Blessing’, Success Chance will be increased by 10%.
-Enhancement will result in Success, Failure, and Great Failure.
-Great Failure chance exists from Lv. 1, upon Great Failure, the equipment will be destroyed and you can obtain ‘Treasure Shard’ and material items.
-You can use the shard to craft items from Bunny Guru Hoppy in Arcadia Spirit village.
-‘Special Enhancement’ can be enhanced up to Lv. 7 as maximum.
※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Forge > Special Enhancement] for further information.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/34
■ Spirit
● ‘Spirit Transcendence’ feature will be added.
-This feature will be available only for Legendary Spirits.
-Maximum Transcendence Lv. is IV. The default Lv. is I.
-Spirit Transcendence can result in success or failure; Transcendence Lv. will be retained on failure.
-A Spirit Stone that is the same one as one for Spirit Transcendence, as well as in-game resources, will be consumed for Spirit Transcendence.
● Spirit Transcend Success Chance
Success Chance with the following Spirit Level:
- Level I → II: 70%
- Level II → III: 50%
- Level III → IV: 30%
● Required Resources
Transcend Level, Materials and Required Resources in detail:
Level I → II
-Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x100, Dragonsteel x100, and Energy 10,000,000
-
Level II → III
Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x200, Dragonsteel x200, and Energy 20,000,000
-
Level III → IV
Legendary Spirit Stone as same as summoned Legendary Spirit x1, Legendary Treasure Shard x300, Dragonsteel x300, Energy 30,000,000
● Special Spirit Summon Event will end.
-Special summon for Epic Spirit ‘Verdant Watcher Gargas’ will end.
● Legendary Spirit Summon
-Summon event for ‘North Sea Demon King Sumacheon’ will end.
-Spirit stone for Legendary Spirit ‘Dark Crown Prince Wooska’ can be obtained through Legendary Spirit Summon.
-Event Period: After maintenance on October 4th–before maintenance on November 1st
※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Spirit > Transcend] for further information.
-Official Forum Link: https://forum.mir4global.com/post/36
■ Enchant
● Enchant feature will be improved.
-Upon Auto Special Enchant, S grade will be added to grade settings.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- It will be impossible to register items with unapplied properties to the Market.
- ‘Create Clan’ button will be deactivated in Domination Server.
- Adjustment in the number of spawn points for treasure chests in some areas.
- During events with event items, event items will no longer be dropped from monsters below level 20.
