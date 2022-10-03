Hotfix - 03/10 # 1.044.8

Hi folks,

This patch fixes a potentially deadly issue with 'Duel' targeting both the player's Soulmate and the player, simultaneously harming them both. It also changes the Duel rule regarding Soulmates to make things fairer for the Dreamshaper characters, considering there are a few dozen ways that their Soulmate can get wiped, and Duel is quite common.

Duel rule will now read: "Target Enemy picks a random Ally other than your Soulmate. If they can't, you gain [5 x Level] Retribution, and the Enemy attacks you. Otherwise, the Enemy and the chosen Ally deal Damage to each other."

There are a few more bits and ends I was working on at the time, which you can read about in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 03/10 # 1.044.8