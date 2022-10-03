 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heart in the Dark Playtest update for 3 October 2022

Patch 9.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9644945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alchemy Guide
New Controls for game pad mouse and keyboard
New Combos system
New UI elements
Boss
New underground complex
Traps
New Stamina armor

Changed files in this update

Heart in the Dark Playtest Content Depot 1472761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link