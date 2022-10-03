Lootun 0.6.6 Update Notes

General:

Offensive Cooldowns now also show the Damage Type tag of the currently equipped Weapon to better demonstrate that they inherit the Weapon Damage Type.

Enchants are now sorted in alphabetical order in the Crafting Menu.

When using the Bounty Queue your team now moves instantly to the next Bounty.

When using the Bounty Queue your team will begin running Random Bounties when there are no stored Bounties to run.

Added a new page to the Glossary Menu that will store each Tutorial hint you have unlocked.

Quality of Life:

Added support for searching multiple terms at once, this can be done by separating each search term with a '+'. For example "attack speed+critical damage" will search for items with Attack Speed or Critical Damage.

Added an "Add to Scrapper" button to the Nemesis Infusion craft window. This button only shows when the active item is Nemesis and not equipped.

Added a new rank to the Gemcutter's Cabin that grants the ability to have sockets automatically crafted on to an item when it is equipped, should you have the necessary materials.

Balance:

Reduced the number of Rare farming materials required in order to upgrade Advanced Flasks and added an additional cost of basic farming materials.

Rend now has an attack time of 100% (was 120%).

Rend – Increased Duration has been reworked into "Bleed Out" which provides +6% Weapon damage per rank in addition to 0.4 Seconds duration.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where Thunderbolt – Lightning Coil was granting Attack Speed instead of Attack Speed Multiplier.

Fixed a bug where Mainhand weapons were considered to be 2Handed by the Item Comparator.

Fixed a bug with refreshing buffs that could cause character attributes to become negative.

Fixed a bug where the Auto Refill mode of a flask was not resetting correctly resulting in a loss of herbs when returning to main menu and reloading a save.

Fixed a bug where the Passive menu would display behind the Combat Pause Menu.

Fixed a bug where purchasing a new bag would not unlock the next bag.

Fixed a bug where the Master Crafter achievement was granting 10% luck for rank 3 instead of 1%.

Fixed a bug where "Always Scrap" glossary settings were not being reset between saves.

Fixed a bug where the same Bounty could be run twice under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where Prismatic Barrier was not granting the correct amount of Barrier Regen.

Miscellaneous text fixes.

Upcoming Endless Spire Changes:

I just wanted to give a heads up regarding a slight rework to the Endless Spires mission that will take place in the next patch (0.6.7). This is not the rework that will be included in the 1.0 Update but instead some small changes to make the game mode slightly more balanced / less tedious to scale.

This rework will involve:

Reducing the maximum floor level to 999 (currently 9999).

Increasing the rate that monster HP scales with each floor.

Increasing the rate that monster Damage scales with each floor.

Increasing the amount of Luck granted for clearing each floor.

Introducing a new checkpoint system allowing you to start your progress at certain levels once you have reached them at least once.

As a consequence of this rework any active Endless Spires missions will be cancelled and the "Max Consecutive Completions" stats for Endless Spires will be reset when 0.6.7 Releases.