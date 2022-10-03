Update 0.4.0 Is Live on Public Test Server!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Deadsiders!

Update 0.4.0 has been deployed on the Public Test Server. Get on the server and be among the first to test out the changes and new features before they are deployed on the live servers.

It is very important for us to receive your feedback on the improvements and fixes of this update. Let us know if you come across any bugs or break anything. Share your experience after testing; all voices will be heard and taken into account.

What's new:

Gunplay changes:

Changed weapon recoil;

Improved weapon animations and camera behavior during shooting;

Durability and weapon wear have been added;

Added the possibility of weapons jamming;

Repair weapons on the workbench or by using a repair kit;

The ability to disassemble weapons;

Weapon repair kits have been added to event rewards.

Fauna, hunting and cooking:

The first fauna inhabitants have been added to the game world: wild ducks;

Hunting mechanics have been added;

You can now cook food on a campfire;

Added a new item: duck whistle;

Added a new item: duck meat.

Mechanics of obtaining fresh water:

Added a new item: Army flask;

Added a new base module: water collector;

Added a new item: polyethylene;

Added the mechanics of obtaining fresh water using a collector.

Rebalanced bots and resource allocation in the world:

The allocation has been changed along with an increased amount of canned food and water available in the world.

The allocation of weapons in the world has been changed;

The assortment of safe zone traders has been changed: food, grenades and some types of weapons are no longer available for purchase;

The assortment of roaming traders has been changed: weapons have been added and prices have been adjusted;

The AI's arsenal of weapons has been changed.

New and improved SFX:

New sounds of handling weapons;

New gunshot sounds;

New indoor sounds and reverberation.

Level design:

Added 15 campsites throughout the peninsula;

Coastlines have been redesigned.

QoL and other changes:

The effects of the character's condition have been changed: with satiety and hydration parameters equal to or above 90%, regeneration and movement speed have been increased;

Improved HUD;

Improved the camera of parkour and taunt usage.

Fixed:

Fixed multiple graphic and level design bugs;

The firing lag in automatic mode has been fixed, in case of LMB spam;

There is no longer a dual sound of a shot when firing a single shot;

The mark of the position of the character's corpse is not positioned in height;

The sound of the last dropped cartridge can now be heard.;

Shooting and reloading are no longer blocked when the weapon is reloaded immediately after the shot;

Reloading during firing now cancels/breaks shooting;

Weapons now shoot while the LMB is pressed, after interacting with an obstacle;

Fixed bugs related to the removal of modifiers in the storage;

Shots on the water spawn visible dust VFX;

The "Move to inventory" option now works for a dead body;

The sound of removing canned food no longer plays earlier.

Fixed the UI of receiving water/food.

You’ll no longer disconnect from the server due to movements during interaction with the storage box.

Feedback

Share your impressions and thoughts in the #feedback-pts channel on the official Deadside Discord server

Survey

Please complete this Survey after testing: it helps us improve the game. You can edit your answers at any moment.

Warning!

The release of the 0.4.0 update on the live servers will be accompanied by a wipe. All bases will be taken down. Other items placed in the safe zone storage will not be affected by the wipe.

_[quote]The community provides significant support in the development of the game when taking active part in testing updates as it helps us to make the game better. Join us.

Public Test Server is available to all players who have the game in their Steam library.

How to connect to the Public Test Server (PTS):

Right-click [i] Deadside _ in your Steam library; click on Properties …;

_ in your Steam library; click on …; Choose BETAS , then select the “ public_test_server - PTS ” branch from the drop-down menu;

, then select the “ ” branch from the drop-down menu; Wait for the update to download and launch the game;

Connect to one of the available official PTS servers, which depends on your location.

How to switch back to the live version of the game:

Right-click Deadside in your Steam library, then click on Properties …;

in your Steam library, then click on …; Choose BETAS , then select the “ None ” branch from the drop-down menu;

, then select the “ ” branch from the drop-down menu; Wait for an update to download and launch the game;

Connect to one of the available official live servers depending on your location.

[/i][/quote]

