Streets of Rogue 2 announced! Wishlist now!!

The Streets of Rogue sequel finally has a Steam page, screenshots, and an actual title: Streets of Rogue 2! I know, super creative, right??

Wishlist Streets of Rogue 2!

Streets of Rogue 2 is the open-world sequel to Streets of Rogue, planned for Early Access release in 2023. It features such new additions as:

A huge, persistent and seamless open world

Vehicles

Animals

Building

Crafting

Farming

A faction and reputation system

Completely revamped character development

Lots more quest variety

A day/night cycle with AI that follows a daily schedule

Diagonal walls (I know, kinda boring, but this was a bigger pain to implement than just about everything else I've mentioned. So yeah, it makes the list!)

Your wildest dreams

First Screenshots!

While having a fancy new Steam page is nice, today's biggest piece of new content in the Streets of Rogue 2 info drip is the game's very first set of screenshots. All of SOR2's art has been created by Thomas "Cyangmou" Feichtmeir. You may have seen his work in games like Songs of Conquest, Blasphemous, The Mummy Demastered, and Tower 57. Thomas isn't just an S-Tier pixel artist, but he's also been an S-Tier collaborator, and I'm ridiculously lucky to have him onboard. Bringing this new art style to the world of Streets of Rogue has been a massive undertaking for us, and we hope you enjoy the results!

Here's a couple of shots -- check out the Steam page for more!





More Info!

I've written a FAQ with all your... frequently asked questions.

For my previous postings about Streets of Rogue 2's development, check out my recent news updates.

And of course, for more details, check out the new Steam page.

As always, I'm happy to answer any questions you have in the comments on this post!

-Matt D