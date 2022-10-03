 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LEZ update for 3 October 2022

0.8.0 Patch notes + some changes for the next patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9644600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This will be the last patch notes for steam, for future patch notes, you can see it in the help site of LEZ

Also, I really apologize for all the problems in the tutorial, it's not easy to make everything by myself, so I hope you get some fun with the tutorial and the added songs, thanks for all the support.

What's new?

  • Some bugs in general was fixed
  • New notifications system
  • Sometimes the game won't open due to a bug of the save file for new players, now it's fixed
  • Tutorial is now fixed
  • New data checking system, this is for improve the player experience
  • New maintenance system + notifications of new schedule maintenance
  • Auto detect and auto report bugs/errors added
  • Options shortcut will be only F1 for now (and F2 for notifications)
  • Save scores when you don't have internet for submit it when your internet is back
For more info, check the change log

Changed files in this update

Depot 1857371
  • Loading history…
Depot 1857372
  • Loading history…
Depot 1857376
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link