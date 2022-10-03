0.8.0 Patch notes + some changes for the next patch notes

This will be the last patch notes for steam, for future patch notes, you can see it in the help site of LEZ

Also, I really apologize for all the problems in the tutorial, it's not easy to make everything by myself, so I hope you get some fun with the tutorial and the added songs, thanks for all the support.

What's new?

Some bugs in general was fixed

New notifications system

Sometimes the game won't open due to a bug of the save file for new players, now it's fixed

Tutorial is now fixed

New data checking system, this is for improve the player experience

New maintenance system + notifications of new schedule maintenance

Auto detect and auto report bugs/errors added

Options shortcut will be only F1 for now (and F2 for notifications)

Save scores when you don't have internet for submit it when your internet is back

For more info, check the change log