 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wayhaven Chronicles: Book Two update for 3 October 2022

Savegame Function Implemented

Share · View all patches · Build 9644557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for the release of Wayhaven Chronicles: Book Three, the save game function has now been implemented.

Changed files in this update

Wayhaven Chronicles: Book Two Content Depot 1233951
  • Loading history…
Wayhaven Chronicles: Book Two Depot mac Depot 1233952
  • Loading history…
Wayhaven Chronicles: Book Two Depot linux Depot 1233953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link