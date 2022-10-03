Mischievous Monday #8

Welcome back Wretched in this spookiest of months. :]

The Mausoleum Awakening now has a New Game Forever mode (assuming you have the Journey Into Beyonds meta at level 3). After pounding the King you'll be given the option of continuing the run which loops back to the beginning, though you get to keep your minions, relics, score, etc. However, each loop increases the enemy health and their chance of spawning as Blessed. New Game Forever has its own set of leaderboards and can be combined with New Game Plus (though good luck with that!)

A new class has been added called the Meldum Afflicted, who specialises in meldus minions. Two new meldus minions have also been added. The Manic Mime periodically transforms into random minions from your current legion but with a nice speed boost. The Giantan Mucusoums has a short range blobule attack as well as a Meld Rot aura which any enemies afflicted by will explode into meld blobules upon their death.

A new map has been added called the Royal Causeway. It has limited contraption slots so choose them wisely, but enemies only arrive from the left and right so it has a bit of a tower defence vibe. A new contraption has also been added called the Possessed Royal Lampelier which aside from its fiery attack also increases the chances of being offered Giant Inflamenous Bros.

In the gameplay settings you can now find an Item Countdown option, which when on will create a quick countdown before resuming play after choosing a boneraise/relic/spell.

5 achievements have been added associated with the new content.

Some misc changes...

Boneraising Meld minions no longer needs two level 3 minions, instead only one of them needs to be level 3.

The High Wizard will now slowly move faster if he isn't attacking (so you can't just endlessly run away from him).

Tangler Creep minions will now generate hearts much slower against bosses (especially against the King).

When boneraising a Destineous minion it will now say what minion was raised.

And some bug fixes...

The Journey Into Beyonds level 2 meta was displaying the wrong number of NGP.

When levelling up normal minions some would need to attack before their sprite colour updated correctly.

The Voodoo Doll and Diseased Meat could wrongly have an affect on very high health enemies (eg Bosses).

The player's active health bar could still be seen during a curse of Blindness.

Pumpkin Bros and their Giant variant weren't correctly animating when chasing enemies.

Enjoy! :]