 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadow Fate update for 3 October 2022

October 3rd Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9644333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a crash error with Rennie's Booty Bug ability 'Slam Tilt'
-Fixed passability error in Pirate Ship

Changed files in this update

Shadow Fate Content Depot 1861871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link