-Fixed a crash error with Rennie's Booty Bug ability 'Slam Tilt'
-Fixed passability error in Pirate Ship
Shadow Fate update for 3 October 2022
October 3rd Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fixed a crash error with Rennie's Booty Bug ability 'Slam Tilt'
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Shadow Fate Content Depot 1861871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update