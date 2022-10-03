Beta 4

New Difficulty: Adept. In Adept you begin with 80 less max hit points and all explosions can damage you. In hard and easy mode, explosions caused by the player do no(and never have done any) damage to the player. The bonus HP from research will still be applied in Adept allowing for a total of 60 max starting HP. The Mayor kit no longer receives it’s +20 HP bonus in Adept difficulty.

Sewer Lids. Hack these to cause a huge explosion with bonus auxiliary explosions.

Junction Boxes. These can be found on the corner of some buildings. Hack them for 10 battery to cause an explosion which causes the box to shoot off the wall becoming a missile. These are triggered by explosives the same as if they were hacked.

Fire Hydrants. You can find these on the sidewalks of the main streets. Hack them for 10 battery to cause them to spray water freezing enemies caught in the wake. Also useful to knock gunners out of patrol vehicles. These are also triggered by explosives the same as if they were hacked.

Burning Grates. Hack these for 10 battery to spread fire. You can hack these as many times as you want without depleting them.

Bot Hatches. These are hatches that release Cyber Bots when hacked.

Homeless camps and basket ball courts are now part of the procedural map generation.”Weapon Expert” NPCs have a chance at spawning at homeless camps. NPCs found at homeless camps are more likely to give loot when you click on them than wandering NPCs. Flaming barrels that explode and spread fire are found at basket ball courts and homeless camps.

New enemy. A rare elite cyborg has a chance of spawning during map creation on missions that are rank 2 or higher. Drops bonus cash.

New enemy. A rare large Mech enemy has a chance of spawning during map creation anytime after sector 1. Drops bonus cash.

Space bar to hack. I can’t emphasize enough how much better this feels. You can now use the space bar(can be remapped) to hack objects instead of having to click the hack button on the UI. UI buttons still work if you prefer. I’ve also changed the tutorial to teach hacking with the space bar.

Explosions and fire can now destroy trees along with melee attacks.

Mechs now cost 75 battery to hack instead of 50. Cyborgs still(mostly) cost 50.

Five new achievements. One for beating the game on adept difficulty with each kit.

The hoverboard perk “Fire Ring” now initiates invincible frames on enemies as it should.

The ranged perk “Smart Bullets” only activates when enemies are in range now.

When the “Smart Bullets” and “Triple Shot” perks are both equipped, all bullets will seek enemies with all bullet types(regular, canon and laser).

The hoverboard perk “Ground Pound” now does twice as much damage and can only be stacked five times instead of ten.