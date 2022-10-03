Hotfix Patch V0.4.2 is now LIVE!

Smoothed out Hotswap more

Fixed belt not equipping

Added a respec merchant at the crystal town near the dock

Increased enemy density in certain areas

Ore from the Heavens now has an icon

You will no longer be punished if a meteor or bear kills someone next to you in town

In addition to M key, you can now also close the Shard Map by pressing Esc

Moved Attribute points up under attributes so you can see how many you have left to spend

Food like cheese, chicken and bread now give 100 hp and can go in your Hotbar

Health and mana potions have been fixed and now give you 60 health/mana each, respectively

Fixed spells not being awarded if killed via spell weaving

Items dropped by monsters will now persist in the world for loner duration

Toned down the snow in winter

Fixed some of Deluna's spell scrolls not learnable

Create Sphere now creates a Sphere instead of a block

Fixed being rewarded spells that you already have

Fixed camera jumping around when destroying objects

Things that were fixed in Hotfix V0.4.1:

Fixed sale prices for items being incorrect

Fixed an issue with autosaving. Game now autosaves every 3 minutes

Fixed not being able to purchase airship even with enough gold

Next Patch will introduce crafting!