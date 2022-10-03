Hotfix Patch V0.4.2 is now LIVE!

Smoothed out Hotswap more
Fixed belt not equipping
Added a respec merchant at the crystal town near the dock
Increased enemy density in certain areas
Ore from the Heavens now has an icon
You will no longer be punished if a meteor or bear kills someone next to you in town
In addition to M key, you can now also close the Shard Map by pressing Esc
Moved Attribute points up under attributes so you can see how many you have left to spend
Food like cheese, chicken and bread now give 100 hp and can go in your Hotbar
Health and mana potions have been fixed and now give you 60 health/mana each, respectively
Fixed spells not being awarded if killed via spell weaving
Items dropped by monsters will now persist in the world for loner duration
Toned down the snow in winter
Fixed some of Deluna's spell scrolls not learnable
Create Sphere now creates a Sphere instead of a block
Fixed being rewarded spells that you already have
Fixed camera jumping around when destroying objects
Things that were fixed in Hotfix V0.4.1:
Fixed sale prices for items being incorrect
Fixed an issue with autosaving. Game now autosaves every 3 minutes
Fixed not being able to purchase airship even with enough gold
Next Patch will introduce crafting!
Changed files in this update