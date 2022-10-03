Experimental Build 3E4 Released!

Hi everyone! Here is the 3E4 Build! Just wanted to say that some features were cut short due to time constraints and had to be moved to next patch. My goal for next patches is to have 3 more new mechs added, the challenger mode (infinite mode) and some QOL features.
In the mean time, enjoy! And please let me know of bugs/suggestions!
- Added New Mech Praetorian
- Added New Mech Benedict
- Added New Mech Alabaster
- Added UI Volume slider
- Added Colorblind Mode Support
- Added Mech slot and starting weapon information to UI
- Added basic controller vibration support - it will be expanded
- Added quick tips to pause menu
- Changed Dozer's max AP increases every 100 kills
- Changed timed perks to give 1 reroll
- Adjusted Level 4 hyper difficulty
- Fixed some achievements not syncing
- Improved controller scrolling
- Improved foliage rendering performance
- Improved data loading for smoother gameplay experience
- Improved German Translation (Thank you Corr!)
