Patch Notes: v.1.0.4.0 (3rd October 2022)

Hello everyone,

A quick, post-launch hot fix for you. We’ll be providing further fixes and improvements in the near future, but we wanted to get these to you as quickly as possible;

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where players were unable to place fermentation and conditioning containers on heat mats. Note: if you already have a heat mat out, you may have to return it to the cupboard then take it out again before the heat mat can be used.

Steam Cloud should now work.

As always, a massive thank you to everyone for your reviews here on Steam and spreading the word about the game with your friends - as a small team, we really appreciate your support! And as always if you have any questions do let us know here on Steam, or over on our Discord.