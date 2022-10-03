Beginner's Guide to the Weird West

With the Bounty Hunter Journey now free for everyone to play, we've compiled a few key tips for those just starting their adventures in the Weird West!

Don't forget that you can easily quicksave and quickload with F5/F9, so try the craziest things--you'll often be surprised of the result! Whether it's pickpocketing someone who's sleeping, setting a field ablaze, or climbing up and getting inside a building at night via the chimney--the paths are endless!

Remember that any item labelled Junk can be disposed of without missing out on anything--their only purpose is to be resold at General Store, so if you don't need the extra cash, feel free to drop them!

Don't hesitate to venture off the beaten path and explore secondary locations, especially abandoned ones, which often hold good loot, Nimps Relics, and Aces of Spades

If you prefer a non-lethal approach, blunt weapons will knock out your enemies rather than killing them, and other gadgets such as the stun grenade are also useful parts of a non-lethal arsenal. Some of the weapon abilities are also good to have for either stealth or a non-lethal playthrough.

Playing stealth? Don't worry about your companions: they cannot be detected by enemies and will not engage in combat unless you engage first!

You can click anywhere on the travel map, even if there's no location present, to set up camp. Your camp allows you to rest, replenishing HP and Action Points. Wilderness areas surrounding your camp are also a good place to hunt animals if you're looking for meat to cook or hides to upgrade vests. You'll find different types of animals depending on the terrain on which you set up camp.

Similarly, take your time and explore locations in-depth for extra secrets, and be sure to seek out mound caches to dig up more loot!

If you change horses between Journeys for whatever reason, don't panic--all horses share the same saddlebags, so you can always retrieve items from any horse you've owned at any stage of the game.

Pace yourself! It's ok to not explore the entire world map during the first Journey. All five Journeys happen in the same area of the world, so any locations you haven't explored in the first Journey can still be explored in the subsequent Journeys!