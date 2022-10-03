Beginner's Guide to the Weird West

With the Bounty Hunter Journey now free for everyone to play, we've compiled a few key tips for those just starting their adventures in the Weird West!
- If you're running out of inventory space, remember you can scrap unused weapons from your inventory screen, which will free up an inventory slot, retrieve some ammo, and, if you're lucky, earn you some crafting components. You can also use your companions and horse to carry extra stuff!
Remember that any item labelled Junk can be disposed of without missing out on anything--their only purpose is to be resold at General Store, so if you don't need the extra cash, feel free to drop them!
Don't forget that you can easily quicksave and quickload with F5/F9, so try the craziest things--you'll often be surprised of the result! Whether it's pickpocketing someone who's sleeping, setting a field ablaze, or climbing up and getting inside a building at night via the chimney--the paths are endless!
- The game is made in a way where you will never get stuck, even if you decide to kill key story characters. So feel free to experiment--there's no wrong way to play.
- Don't forget that there are a few aiming options to toy with if you want to tailor your experience a bit more specifically: from a more permissive aim assist to an altogether alternative aiming system, you can tune the game in many different ways that suit your playstyle!
- All weapons and vests can be upgraded at any forge or tanning station respectively, using ore or animal hides. You'll find different type of mines throughout your adventure: copper, silver or gold mines.
Playing stealth? Don't worry about your companions: they cannot be detected by enemies and will not engage in combat unless you engage first!
If you prefer a non-lethal approach, blunt weapons will knock out your enemies rather than killing them, and other gadgets such as the stun grenade are also useful parts of a non-lethal arsenal. Some of the weapon abilities are also good to have for either stealth or a non-lethal playthrough.
Don't hesitate to venture off the beaten path and explore secondary locations, especially abandoned ones, which often hold good loot, Nimps Relics, and Aces of Spades
Similarly, take your time and explore locations in-depth for extra secrets, and be sure to seek out mound caches to dig up more loot!
You can click anywhere on the travel map, even if there's no location present, to set up camp. Your camp allows you to rest, replenishing HP and Action Points. Wilderness areas surrounding your camp are also a good place to hunt animals if you're looking for meat to cook or hides to upgrade vests. You'll find different types of animals depending on the terrain on which you set up camp.
- After you complete a Journey, don't forget to go and recruit your previous Heroes! Not only will this bring you some extra fire power, but you can also retrieve their items--ammo, keys, money, and even their horse!
If you change horses between Journeys for whatever reason, don't panic--all horses share the same saddlebags, so you can always retrieve items from any horse you've owned at any stage of the game.
Pace yourself! It's ok to not explore the entire world map during the first Journey. All five Journeys happen in the same area of the world, so any locations you haven't explored in the first Journey can still be explored in the subsequent Journeys!
Don't forget to come back to the Bounty Boards from time to time. The level of the wanted targets will increase through out the game, Journey by Journey, so you'll be able to find bigger bounties as the game unfolds--not to mention the key story characters that might pop up on the board from previous Journeys.
- And don't forget that capturing a bounty alive, when the option is given, although more difficult, increases the monetary reward! That's more money to buy new equipment!
And most importantly... Enjoy your time in the Weird West!
