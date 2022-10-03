New weapon has entered the chat

We've read your feedback and realized that it can be daunting for solo players (especially) to face tanks and massive drones without a specialized weapon to counter them.

The hand mortar can help but isn't ideal due to its large bullet drop which requires you to get close to the enemies. Same goes for regular grenades. And you can't take the aa turrets with you.

So, over the weekend we've prepared a new weapon to level off the playing field more. Enter the...

Rocket Launcher

A brand new weapon that you can NOW craft in your drillship. With its low bullet drop and high damage, it's perfect for destroying tanks especially from longer distance.

When using it against the large drones you no longer have to account for the bullet drop like with the handmortar and it has higher damage.

While the rocket launcher is great, don't ditch the handmortar and regular grenades for it because it has some weaknesses too, such as slow reload + character speed. So combining them together is where the rocket launcher truly shines.

For example, you can disable tank's tracks from a safe distance with rocket launcher and then get closer from an angle where the turret can't see you to finish it off with grenades.

Using the rocket launcher to pick off tank/drone spawning modules on an enemy drillship from a distance before raiding it is also very effective.

Additional Patch Notes

Increased the time it takes tanks and large drones to spawn from 30 seconds to 180 seconds

Fixed duplicate decals on the wrist device

Fixed immobile tanks dealing damage when player gets close to the front

Fixed tank spawner module becoming invisible when looking at it from a long distance

Fixed client seeing destroyed parts of a tank on the ground twice

Fixed client seeing already destroyed tank turrets as still working

Adjusted hud scale for Steamdeck

As far as bugs go, we are aware that there are more to be fixed, but these (plus the ones in previous hotfix) were the ones we were able to resolve the fastest. We'll do our best to fix the remaining ones asap but the next hotfix will probably take longer to release due to the complexitity of the bugs.