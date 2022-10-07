 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Session: Skate Sim update for 7 October 2022

Session: Skate Sim - Hotfix 1.0.0.34

Share · View all patches · Build 9643626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sup Skaters!

We hope you've been enjoying the 1.0 launch of Session: Skate Sim! We've enjoyed watching the sick lines people have been uploading, the live streams, and the bails (so, so many bails).

The team has been hard at work on what's next, with the December update being one of the big focuses (more on that in a future dev blog), but we're also making some tweaks and adjustments based on feedback from launch.

That starts with a small hotfix patch below and we'll be following up with some additional tweaks down the line.

Hotfix Changelog
  • Fixed the Achievement on completing Historical Challenges
  • Fixed the FPS drop after bailing a lot of times without reloading
  • Changed the Brandalised items in the Shop to cost no in-game currency
  • Trick Display is now turned ON by default

Changed files in this update

Session Content Depot 861651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link