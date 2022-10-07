Session: Skate Sim - Hotfix 1.0.0.34

Sup Skaters!
We hope you've been enjoying the 1.0 launch of Session: Skate Sim! We've enjoyed watching the sick lines people have been uploading, the live streams, and the bails (so, so many bails).
The team has been hard at work on what's next, with the December update being one of the big focuses (more on that in a future dev blog), but we're also making some tweaks and adjustments based on feedback from launch.
That starts with a small hotfix patch below and we'll be following up with some additional tweaks down the line.
Hotfix Changelog
- Fixed the Achievement on completing Historical Challenges
- Fixed the FPS drop after bailing a lot of times without reloading
- Changed the Brandalised items in the Shop to cost no in-game currency
- Trick Display is now turned ON by default
