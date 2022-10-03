Inhabitants of Wardenia

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wardenia is a planet where humans are aliens. So who are the natives? Let's look at that in this next installment of our Dev Diary miniseries. This time with our lead writer Mikuláš Brian and our Art Director Lukáš Medek.

The third act in our series is all about our hero, Silver. Meet his voice actor Brian Caspe and our lead writer Mikuláš Bryan as they tell you more not only about Silver's hair but also about his character.

Loving The Last Oricru? Check out this sequel to our first Developer Diary, where we introduce the highly anticipated co-op gameplay. Can you play on the couch? Great question. Can you play online? Another one. And what if you want to play solo? So many questions.

Tune in to Dev Diary #2 as our executive producer Vladimír Geršl reveals all you need to know about this oh-so-fun feature.

[previewyoutube=RwE9edmws;full]https://youtu.be/RwE9edmws[/previewyoutube]

If you missed our acclaimed first part, then here you go!

[previewyoutube=sqRuXQfMBEE;full] ]