We have fixed a bug that blocked some crop boxes.
We have fixed a bug that caused that the inventory could not be opened.
We have fixed a bug in the navigation of the technologies panel with gamepad.
We have fixed a bug that prevented the player from cutting trees near the edges of the map.
We have fixed a bug that caused two trees to be created in the same position.
We have fixed a bug that showed the initials of a beer in an empty keg.
We have fixed a softlock that occurred when clearing a table and instantly making a bed.
Travellers Rest update for 3 October 2022
v0.5.2.2
We have fixed a bug that blocked some crop boxes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update