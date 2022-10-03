 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 3 October 2022

v0.5.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed a bug that blocked some crop boxes.
We have fixed a bug that caused that the inventory could not be opened.
We have fixed a bug in the navigation of the technologies panel with gamepad.
We have fixed a bug that prevented the player from cutting trees near the edges of the map.
We have fixed a bug that caused two trees to be created in the same position.
We have fixed a bug that showed the initials of a beer in an empty keg.
We have fixed a softlock that occurred when clearing a table and instantly making a bed.

