We have fixed a bug that blocked some crop boxes.

We have fixed a bug that caused that the inventory could not be opened.

We have fixed a bug in the navigation of the technologies panel with gamepad.

We have fixed a bug that prevented the player from cutting trees near the edges of the map.

We have fixed a bug that caused two trees to be created in the same position.

We have fixed a bug that showed the initials of a beer in an empty keg.

We have fixed a softlock that occurred when clearing a table and instantly making a bed.