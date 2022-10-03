New game update and patch notes!

The full version of the game has been updated. See below for patch notes:

Patch notes 2022-10-03

Game balance

Slightly adjusted drift and steering for Tennis Cabriolet.

Slightly adjusted drift and steering for Big Heave.

Controls

Added a new keybinding for keyboard players for using an item's secondary functionality. In addition to holding <reverse> when pressing <use item>, keyboard users now have a single dedicated action that does the same thing, allowing them to fire spiky spinnies and goop balls backwards without braking at the same time.

The default keybinding for this is [C] and can be changed under Options->Controls->Keyboard.

Note: This does not change anything for gamepad players. Gamepad players will still have to hold down on either the D-pad or left analogue stick when using an item to use its secondary functionality.

Tracks

All tracks: Adjusted boost ramp behaviour for a smoother experience.

Volcano Vale: Smoothed out a few of the rougher bumps at the beginning of the track.

Abandoned Airstrip: Adjusted AI-pathing. Tweaked collision for various track obstacles. Adjusted angle and power of boost ramps. Removed obnoxious oil spill.

Suburbia: Turned on collision for track obstacles and barriers which were erroneously turned off.

Tropical Hideout: Fine-tuned boost ramp trajectories. Adjusted checkpoints.

Boost City: Adjusted AI-pathing.

Items

Improved the behaviour of the propelling propeller.

User Interface

Fixed an issue where the graphics for Rocket and Spiky Spinny had been swapped in the Driver's Manual.

Updated the visuals of the Exit Game button in the start menu.

Miscellaneous

Added additional methods for exiting the game on the start screen. A visual aid has been added in the top right corner of the screen to reflect this. Gamepad players can now press <back button> (default is B-button on an Xbox controller or equivalent, can not be rebound) to exit the game if no players are joined. Keyboard players can now press <back button> (default is Q-key, can not be rebound), or the Escape-key, to exit the game if no players are joined. The game can also be exited by opening the start menu and selecting the bottom left option (Exit).

Fixed an issue which in 3-player split screen mode prevented the automatic race action camera from starting, instead displaying a buggy black square in the bottom right corner of the screen where the action camera should have been.

Various bug fixes, touch-ups and such all over the place.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjvcJXKaL_Udxw6XvQ6D_Hg

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn

Enjoy the update!

Love,

The Developer