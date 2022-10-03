This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Galactic Update is now here

Update is only available on the alpha1 branch. Users need to switch to alpha1 branch to access it as it uses OpenXR.

Main Features:

-New Main Menu Level

-New Blaster weapons (Blaster Rifle, Blaster Carbine, Blaster pistol) under Galactic Weapons category

-New Galactic War Level

-New Galactic trooper enemies

-Hand Jank bug fixes and improvements

-New gun collision sounds and mag insert sounds

-Added ability to do mag insert without holding mag

New:

-added Blaster weapons (Blaster Rifle, Blaster Carbine, Blaster pistol) under Galactic Weapons category

-added Map Galactic War

-added Galactic trooper enemies

-reduced chance of bug where hand clips into gun after releasing it

-added ability to insert magazine into gun if held and released from hand less than 8 seconds ago

-added over 50 magazine insert and detach sounds and reworked sound for all guns (previously mag release sound was the same sound as magazine insertion)

-added new charging handle sounds for various guns

-reworked gun collision sound, all guns now have better collision sounds

-added feature where your hands will now teleport to you if they get separated too far

Changes:

-added fix for bug that causes hand to clip into guns when releasing grip

-increased physics substepping to prevent clipping

-fixed bug where AK mags in inventory can cause AK mag slap ejects on held AKs

-fixed aug para chambered round mesh to the correct model (9mm)

-removed hand collision sound and collision vibration to reduce jank, there should be much less jank and a more improved handling experience