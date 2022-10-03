Galactic Update is now here
Update is only available on the alpha1 branch. Users need to switch to alpha1 branch to access it as it uses OpenXR.
Main Features:
-New Main Menu Level
-New Blaster weapons (Blaster Rifle, Blaster Carbine, Blaster pistol) under Galactic Weapons category
-New Galactic War Level
-New Galactic trooper enemies
-Hand Jank bug fixes and improvements
-New gun collision sounds and mag insert sounds
-Added ability to do mag insert without holding mag
New:
-added Blaster weapons (Blaster Rifle, Blaster Carbine, Blaster pistol) under Galactic Weapons category
-added Map Galactic War
-added Galactic trooper enemies
-reduced chance of bug where hand clips into gun after releasing it
-added ability to insert magazine into gun if held and released from hand less than 8 seconds ago
-added over 50 magazine insert and detach sounds and reworked sound for all guns (previously mag release sound was the same sound as magazine insertion)
-added new charging handle sounds for various guns
-reworked gun collision sound, all guns now have better collision sounds
-added feature where your hands will now teleport to you if they get separated too far
Changes:
-added fix for bug that causes hand to clip into guns when releasing grip
-increased physics substepping to prevent clipping
-fixed bug where AK mags in inventory can cause AK mag slap ejects on held AKs
-fixed aug para chambered round mesh to the correct model (9mm)
-removed hand collision sound and collision vibration to reduce jank, there should be much less jank and a more improved handling experience
Changed depots in alpha1 branch