ATCo2 update for 3 October 2022

October Update

Build 9643399

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • level maps got colorized
  • time factor can be in-/decreased with +/- keys on numpad
  • a new counter on the top now shows the number of planes ever landed
  • a plane landed on its target airport now shows the CO2 equivalent per person emitted for this flight
  • a new counter on the top now shows the total amount of CO2 equivalent per person emitted for all planes ever landed
  • a new info text explains why a level was lost (co2 emissions vs. plane crashes/loses)
  • minor change: a plane is marked landed when the center of the plane is inside the outer circle of the destination airport

