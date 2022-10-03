- level maps got colorized
- time factor can be in-/decreased with +/- keys on numpad
- a new counter on the top now shows the number of planes ever landed
- a plane landed on its target airport now shows the CO2 equivalent per person emitted for this flight
- a new counter on the top now shows the total amount of CO2 equivalent per person emitted for all planes ever landed
- a new info text explains why a level was lost (co2 emissions vs. plane crashes/loses)
- minor change: a plane is marked landed when the center of the plane is inside the outer circle of the destination airport
ATCo2 update for 3 October 2022
October Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
