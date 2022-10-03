Assessing Our Upcoming Plans and Last Day of Launch Sale

Keepers,

Tomorrow marks one week since Dome Keeper launched, and with that, it's the last day of the launch discount price! Take advantage of the sale, join the growing ranks of the Keeper’s Guild, and start perfecting your Dome Keeping skills.

Later this week we will begin letting you “assess” some of the upcoming plans for Dome Keeper including a few details about the first addition that's in the works. We listen to your feedback closely as part of the development process, it helps prioritize updates and adds to our own wishlist for the game. So please share everything with us here and join our Discord server to get into playtests for future development.

Thank you for an amazing launch week. From the beginnings at Ludum Dare 48, as the tenth time entering for Bippinbits, to here has been an amazing, intense journey. The time ahead promises even more and we are excited to share them with you in the months ahead.

You won’t have to wait long for the next update, though. Tomorrow we expect to release our next update which includes a new huge map size in Relic Hunt to put your endurance to the test, an accessibility option to always highlight monsters for visibility, improved controller detection, an improved texture for medium-density rock, and a handful of other fixes and enhancements.

Again, thank you so much for your support!