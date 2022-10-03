 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 3 October 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.5 released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.5 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
The new feature is that two gun items can be used as materials to craft items that do not have "fragile" or "beginner's" characteristics.
The attribute "tough" has been added to weapons.
Five new collectible items have been added.

[Bug Fixes]
Fixed an issue where the game would not progress from "Episode 4-5" at a low rate.
Fixed an issue where the items ejected from the "Box" type items could be unevenly distributed.
Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.
Some UI adjustments have been made.

