V0.6.6 - Major update

V0.6.6 (20221003)
- [New function] Added card entry explanation system, mouse over the card to see the entry explanation
- [New function] The current BUFF and status ICON of the character will be displayed below the health bar
- [New function] New Adventure - Card Storage: You can save the cards in the card pack into the storage (up to 3 cards), and you can also take out the cards in the storage
- [New function] Added a new active skill for warriors - Shield of the God of War (inflicts damage equal to the current armor to enemy units, consuming 666 gold coins to obtain)
- [Experience optimization] Replace BGM
- [Visualization] Added card draw animation
- [Visualization] Added animation for map grids
- [Visualization] The display time of the enemy's turn operation prompt is extended
- [Bug fix] After all cards are combined into gold cards, all effects except attack power, buffs, modified attributes, etc. are tripled
- [BUG fix] BOSS in Chapter 2 will block the summons BUG
- [BUG fix] The description problem of warrior's defensive posture
- [BUG fix] Solve the problem of the death ring
- [Bug Fix] All equipment buffs can be superimposed, such as the effect of magic shield, if you equip 2 magic shields, it will trigger 2 times at the end of the round
- [Logical optimization] Optimized the buff and debuff round settlement mechanism
- [Operation optimization] Increase the enemy's volume and collision volume, making it easier to select
- [Value adjustment] The consumption of the three blind boxes of warriors has become 0
- [Numerical adjustment] The durability of 3 Mage's anti-interruption equipment has been increased from 5 to 30
Changed files in this update