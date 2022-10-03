This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sclash pis participating in this edition of the Steam Next Fest where you will be able to play a special demo of the game!

We hope to see many people trying our demo, and what best time than this week to try and find online opponents with the Remote Play together functionality?

This event will be accompanied by streams from the developers where we will talk about the game, chat with the community and answer questions!

During the whole Steam Next Fest we are organizing a wishlist Kickstarter community challenge, the content of the special demo will scale depending on the number of wishlists we get during the event, more information about it in this post

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1284130/view/3267948473383926365

So be ready to play the demo, wishlist the game, and invite your friends to do so too so you can unlock the bonus content in the demo!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284130/Sclash/