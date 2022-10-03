Update 1.54 Patch Notes

-
Adjusted various stats and mechanisms to accommodate the skill system DLC (upcoming). The skill are all coded now, just need to create the UI and character creation process.
-
Added "Superior" and "Premium" grades to serum ingredients, meats, and vegetables. You have a small chance to harvest the superior/premium version of these ingredients from ghouls, animals, and plants. If you make serum with only superior or premium ingredients, you'll create the "refined" (reduced negative effects) or "purified" (no negative effects) version of the serum. Same with food - you'll cook the superior or premium version of the food which worth more money. (Later I'll also extend the calories for these high grade foods)
-
You can now walk around by LMB click or hold. Except during melee combat, because the LMB is mapped to the swipe attack, so you'll still need to use WASD. Also, while aiming down sight you must strafe with WASD as well.
-
You can now press BACKSPACE to open the debug menu and type a command to cheat. Currently supported cheats:
-
Type "get <item ID> <quantity> [<durability>]" to get any item. For example: "get rubles 1000" generates 1000 rubles in your backpack.
-
Type "bigbag" to extend your backpack up to 8 additional rows.
-
Fixed a bug where you are guaranteed to receive two items from broken down crates.
-
Weapon repair using the workbench are now subject to diminishing effect as the durability nears 100%.
-
Fixed a bug where a spin slash attack doesn't move player forward.
-
Night vision goggle now properly brighten pitch-black underground areas.
Changed files in this update