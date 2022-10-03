Update 1.54 Patch Notes

Adjusted various stats and mechanisms to accommodate the skill system DLC (upcoming). The skill are all coded now, just need to create the UI and character creation process.

Added "Superior" and "Premium" grades to serum ingredients, meats, and vegetables. You have a small chance to harvest the superior/premium version of these ingredients from ghouls, animals, and plants. If you make serum with only superior or premium ingredients, you'll create the "refined" (reduced negative effects) or "purified" (no negative effects) version of the serum. Same with food - you'll cook the superior or premium version of the food which worth more money. (Later I'll also extend the calories for these high grade foods)

You can now walk around by LMB click or hold. Except during melee combat, because the LMB is mapped to the swipe attack, so you'll still need to use WASD. Also, while aiming down sight you must strafe with WASD as well.