Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #43: A few bug fixes

Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions.

:dl2_diamond: Fix of a missing customer offer shortcut in a customer's dialogue variant

Fix of the offer input text max size

Balance of a specific encounter to reflect the employees cost increase of our last update

Item Pack #29: more musical instruments. If you're a fellow musician, you know you can never have too many instruments :D

