Dealer's Life 2 update for 12 October 2022

Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #43: A few bug fixes

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #43! :dlgift:

:dl2_diamond: Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Update #43

  • :dl2_diamond: Fix of a missing customer offer shortcut in a customer's dialogue variant
  • Fix of the offer input text max size
  • Balance of a specific encounter to reflect the employees cost increase of our last update
  • Item Pack #29: more musical instruments. If you're a fellow musician, you know you can never have too many instruments :D

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,
Abyte Entertainment

