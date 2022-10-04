 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hamster Playground update for 4 October 2022

Patch Version 0.1.35 - Game Size Reduction

Share · View all patches · Build 9642902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All

This new update is about size!
It's quite technical stuff, as we focused on making the game smaller in size, and added some small bug fixes to improve the quality. If you will have any kind of feedback or encounter problems - please let us know via Steam Forum or our Discord.
Enjoy!

You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.

Change list:

  • Game size is now ~4 GB
  • Use 'ESC' to close windows and sub-menus
  • Localization fixes
  • Small UI improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1442671
  • Loading history…
Depot 1442672
  • Loading history…
Depot 1442673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link