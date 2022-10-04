Patch Version 0.1.35 - Game Size Reduction

Hey All
This new update is about size!
It's quite technical stuff, as we focused on making the game smaller in size, and added some small bug fixes to improve the quality. If you will have any kind of feedback or encounter problems - please let us know via Steam Forum or our Discord.
Enjoy!
You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.
Change list:
- Game size is now ~4 GB
- Use 'ESC' to close windows and sub-menus
- Localization fixes
- Small UI improvements
Changed files in this update