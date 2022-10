Share · View all patches · Build 9642870 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The Halloween update is here! Enjoy a full new Halloween themed world and enemies. You can access the new world after you've beaten level 3-1.

Full 1.1.0 changelog:

-Added a new halloween themed world

-Added a new character

-Refined some of the old music tracks