Update notes for release 56.5.1

- Fixed a bug where mouseover on an unseen creature would change the cursor color to red or green. (thanks to vehementi for reporting)
- Death of a god is written into the obituary history log even if the event was unseen.
- Some typos fixed.
- Leaderboard entries from the last 24h are now marked in green.
Zorbus update for 3 October 2022
