Zorbus update for 3 October 2022

Update notes for release 56.5.1

3 October 2022

  • Fixed a bug where mouseover on an unseen creature would change the cursor color to red or green. (thanks to vehementi for reporting)
  • Death of a god is written into the obituary history log even if the event was unseen.
  • Some typos fixed.
  • Leaderboard entries from the last 24h are now marked in green.

