A minor update, replacing the volume control text entry boxes with clickable +/- buttons.
Some behind-the-scenes code refactoring for on-screen UI icons.
Minesweeper Ultimate update for 3 October 2022
1.12 - UI Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
