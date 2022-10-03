 Skip to content

Minesweeper Ultimate update for 3 October 2022

1.12 - UI Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor update, replacing the volume control text entry boxes with clickable +/- buttons.
Some behind-the-scenes code refactoring for on-screen UI icons.

Minesweeper Ultimate Content Depot 1736631
