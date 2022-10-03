Blub Emporium Version 1.2.3 - Change Log

Spooky scary Blubs! (not really, Blubs are adorable if we're honest) This update brings a handful more spooky seasonal items, helpful loading hints/tips, and a new spooky UI theme along with the ability to have multiple custom-made UI themes loaded.

Seasonal items are available from the beginning of the 15th of October, until the end of the 2nd of November.

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

Added "Spooky Timber" (Emporium Tile).

Added "Cobwebs" (Emporium Wall Deco).

Added "Redback" (Emporium Wall Deco).

Added "Bat" (Emporium Wall Deco).

Added "Spooky Balloons" (Emporium Deco).

Added "Bone Table" (Table).

Added "Carved Pumpkins" (Emporium Deco).

Added "Ominous Field" (Emporium Wall).

Added "Compost Bin" (Farm Special).

VISUAL:

Added Pumpkin Stem Blub hat-type.

UI:

Added "Spooky" UI Theme.

Added 67 helpful gameplay facts that will be randomly displayed when loading files.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

Blub Balloons offers now cap when 4 are owned, and the frequency decreases up until then.

Blubs now offer a larger quantity of bouncy balls at a time: 20-55 (~37.5) -> 55-120 (~87.5).

Increased the event duration of the spooky event: 336 hours (14 days) -> 432 hours (18 days)

Increased the event duration of the festive event: 336 hours (14 days) -> 384 hours (16 days)

Changed the date that the spooky event is centred around: 28th October -> 24th October.

The Easy-interact accessibility setting now will automatically re-engage boulders after every bit of damage is dealt.

Solar Panel now have a 50% chance of giving 2 mystic shards upon harvest.

Lunar Sprouts harvested manually now net an additional moonstone.

Loading files during the Release, Spooky or Festive seasonal events and having a file that is level 5 or above and below 120 will prompt mail to arrive in your letterbox from "Bluey the Collector" telling you to check the catalogue.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

Increased default dead-zone setting for controllers: 7 -> 12.

Set maximum controller dead-zone to 50.

Fixed bug where hovering over a button in photo-mode and then closing it without moving the cursor would cause that button to be pressed immediately when opening photo-mode manually later.

Photo-mode feedback alerts no longer persist between photo-mode sessions.

Fixed bug where demolish bombs that blew up at the top of the farm and didn't break any debris would leave behind a lighting artefact.

Fixed bug preventing ?????????? ???????????' spawn side-effects saving.

Corrected catalogue naming discrepancy for Army Green Linoleum (Catalogue called it Army Green Lino).

Fixed rare possible crash when opening the letterbox in the farm.

MISC:

Changed auto-collapse resources setting to default to enabled.

Overhauled the custom UI theme modding system.

Up to 20 custom UI themes may be loaded at a time.

There is now a dedicated folder "UI Themes" in the Blub Emporium files directory.

UI theme templates can now be generated with labels describing what each colour changes.

To create a custom UI theme, simply create a text file with the file extension ".bet",

type in there /generate, save and close it, go into Blub Emporium -> Settings -> Preferences -> User Interface -> UI Themes, and press [function]+[menu] (CTRL+F5 by default).

Now open up the file and it should be pre-filled with the UI theme you had on.

Tweak these values using RGB hex codes, save, and use the custom theme refresh combo to preview them instantly in-game.

Share and look at other people's custom UI themes in the Blub Emporium Discord server!

As always, any feedback or issues you come across, be sure to let me know!