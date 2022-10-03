[NEWS] 1.10.1 patch release available!

New features:
- When adding a new state in an object, the state content will be the default common object first state Main menu: confirm when quitting Increase BoundingBox of empty object so it's a 16px cube Commands: change grey syntax color to purple Keypress / mouse events: small text warning that it can only be triggered by the Hero Adding a clear message error when need to define as hero System hero model: fusion of properties camera moving Clear error message when a tileset pciture is not a size multiple of square size Add troop in list Team/Reserve/Hidden (change statistics, status etc) Command move object: 1 to hero is also moving in diagonal if possible File > Open BR folder Debug options: button to synchronize map objects if object linking issue still happening Display ID of the map in map properties* BoundingBoxes: show detections
Fixes:
- Tileset picture not displayed correctly when switching selection Translation not working for pixel perfect Error window for pictures undefined in some specific cases Screen resolution: issue time currency window in main menu Screen resolution: icons issues for skills/items menus Command enter a name wrong menu position Mountain issue blocked with high square blocks in particular situation Collisions not working with two following slopes down Terrain value issue when teleporting object Error when trying to change statistic of an enemy instance ID Translation / Scaling sprites with layer > 0 crashing Command move object / battle effect: html balises visible in some cases Command condition: if test variable < or >, text is not showing completely Missing collisions on some autotiles/walls/3D objects When moving an event in an object events list, the reaction tabs are not updated Objects listing issue when using teleport command object on a not saved map Try fix rare corrupted JSON issue Backups not working for Windows Command delete object from map: if try to delete a deleted object, it deletes the hero
Changed files in this update