Urban Tale update for 7 October 2022

Halloween is coming to Urban Tale

Urban Tale update for 7 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween in Urban Tale

This is a special in-game event celebrating Halloween (a little early, we know... but we just could not wait).
This is a Halloween themed update and once Halloween is over, the update will stay in-game and will run from 1st Oct until 1st Dec in-game time.

To jump right into this in-game event, start a new game in the Main Menu section or wait in your current game for 1st October.

While this is a Halloween themed update, it also brings a few fixes and requested updates to the game:

Changelog:

  • New Game, starting date is now set to 1st October 1995
  • Halloween themed items added (bats, pumpkins, candy, etc...)
  • More items can now be found in game lying around
  • The Forrest passage now grows mushrooms and strawberries (spring, summer, autumn)
  • Improvements to the lighting system during Fall
  • Improvements to the lighting system during Winter
  • Robing NPC increases your Heat Level less than before (you can Rob more NPC)
  • Robbing time is now 1 hour longer than before (now to 2am)
  • Experimental Fix to the stock market when it does not appear for some users
  • Stock Market fluctuation increased

