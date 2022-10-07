Halloween is coming to Urban Tale

Halloween in Urban Tale

This is a special in-game event celebrating Halloween (a little early, we know... but we just could not wait).

This is a Halloween themed update and once Halloween is over, the update will stay in-game and will run from 1st Oct until 1st Dec in-game time.

To jump right into this in-game event, start a new game in the Main Menu section or wait in your current game for 1st October.

While this is a Halloween themed update, it also brings a few fixes and requested updates to the game:

Changelog: