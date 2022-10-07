Halloween is coming to Urban Tale

Halloween in Urban Tale
This is a special in-game event celebrating Halloween (a little early, we know... but we just could not wait).
This is a Halloween themed update and once Halloween is over, the update will stay in-game and will run from 1st Oct until 1st Dec in-game time.
To jump right into this in-game event, start a new game in the Main Menu section or wait in your current game for 1st October.
While this is a Halloween themed update, it also brings a few fixes and requested updates to the game:
Changelog:
- New Game, starting date is now set to 1st October 1995
- Halloween themed items added (bats, pumpkins, candy, etc...)
- More items can now be found in game lying around
- The Forrest passage now grows mushrooms and strawberries (spring, summer, autumn)
- Improvements to the lighting system during Fall
- Improvements to the lighting system during Winter
- Robing NPC increases your Heat Level less than before (you can Rob more NPC)
- Robbing time is now 1 hour longer than before (now to 2am)
- Experimental Fix to the stock market when it does not appear for some users
- Stock Market fluctuation increased
Changed files in this update