Anniversary & Update 1.5.10

Today, 9 November, marks a whole year since the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2, and what a year it's been - definitely one worth celebrating!

That's why we're excited to share Update 1.5.10 with you - upon updating your game, you'll now be able to place a Jurassic World style Zipline as an attraction in-game!

Your guests will now be able to enjoy a ride on a Zipline attraction during a visit to your park, allowing them an aerial view of your enclosures as they sail across the sky. We can't wait to see how you utilise this new attraction in your parks, and don't forget you'll be able to use first-person camera mode to experience your zipline just as your guests do!

We hope you enjoy this new feature, and don't forget to join us at 3pm (GMT) today for a celebratory Anniversary Livestream, on Twitch or YouTube, where we'll be talking to some of the Devs about their favourite features from the past year, and giving away some great prizes along the way!

This free update is available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2 now.

Please see the changes below: