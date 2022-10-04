Patch Notes 1.0.6.17

Changes
- Reverted weapon speed changes that were applied in the previous patch.
- VOIP world positions should now update more frequently. (Added in the previous patch but missing from the notes)
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with spiritism that could result in you being unable to cast spells until you relog.
- Fixed issues with the Nitre Queen and Spider Queen’s attack behaviors.
- Fixed issues with spiders not spawning inside Morin Khur spider cave.
- Fixed the sewer Scoundrel instant spawner.
- Fixed missing foliage around one of the new points of interest locations.
- Fixed a bug that would allow you to swing your weapons at a faster than intended speed.
- Fixed an issue with the Celaeno which resulted in it only performing one attack.
- Fixed several environment art issues in the new Fabernum sewers.
- Fixed a big hole in the world in Morin Khur.
- Fixed issues with AI desync.
Known Issues
- The maintain vertical FOV setting does not save and needs to be enabled every time you log in.
Changed files in this update