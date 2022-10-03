Sep 30th - Paradigm Shift Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9642450 · Last edited 3 October 2022 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

It's a super long list of upgrades! There are so many important changes such as new DEX Meta, new demon A.I. that will use equipments and skills of its owner (required AI coin.) Blood Eclipse is also undergoing new score tally change (more information will come later.)

Patch note v7.90

Adjusted Crit rate formular to: Crit chance = 13 + 10* (my dex/target dex)^0.5

Adjusted Crit Damage formular to: Crit dmg = 160%dex

Added new accessory to PurgGate collecter shop: S.Journal - Journal left behind by the zombie survivor. Add 50% undead killer.



Added new trinket to event shop: Z.Bracelet - Add n.atk 23% chance to inflict 33% hlgDown to target for 6 s.



Added 10 new Survival Weapons to event shop. (STR+7 VIT+13 DEX+7 TAL+7 , Adds 33% chance to inflict 33% bleed.)



Update many survival weapons with moving parts.

Added Seven Eight Nine anima as Ranking challenge #24 rewards. (Give 25-100% chance to lock HP at number 789. (3s cd))



Added AI coin system - host will require ai coin to invite any AI to join their team and that AI will use skill/equipment set of the host's demons.

Reduce item cost for PurgGate collector shop. (trade with ranking coin)

Adjusted many collector and compound recipe required items.

Added element resist tab for armors to armory window. (access via element tab button)

Added Sort/Filter option to inventory window (FlameAltar)