Patch Notes: v0.4.7 (High BPMs density support)

The focus of this patch is to address the maximum obstacle density of high tempo songs (140+ BPM), that often felt like you were playing them half the rate, which didn't feel great and also made the game too easy.

I've also tried to improve the feeling of speed in the game in higher difficulties, and to make the Sprinting (red) intensity a bit more common.

Those changes mostly impact Medium and Intense difficulty, but please note that if you would like to revert to previous levels of density and difficulty, you can use the "Custom Difficulty" option to create your very own mix of game rules!

In the next patch, I will tackle the issue of note patterns color progression that make the current patterns not engaging enough, as well as addressing arrow visibility issues.

Gameplay Changes

The music algorithm now handles tempo up to 180 BPM (from 140 BPM)

Significantly increased the maximum obstacle density in Medium and Intense difficulty. This will be very noticeable if you are using songs above 140 BPM, in some cases it can up to double the density .

. Melody's movement speed is now 10% faster in Medium difficulty, and 20% faster in Intense difficulty (except during Walking sections)

Lowered the intensity thresholds required for Melody to both start Running or Sprinting

Increased the input hitbox timing size in all difficulties.

Ground indicators are now larger (increasing their arrow visibility too) and grow in size with the new speed variable (to respect the hitboxes)

Bubbles from Walking intensity are now slightly larger

Lowered the timing before obstacles can spawn again after a slow-motion jump that ends in Jogging intensity and above

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug with regards to obstacle input priority when two obstacles were too close together.

Fixed the hearts score sprites not being centered in the Music Info preview panel.

Fixed held solid obstacles in Intense difficulty not being fully purple.

Due to music algorithm changes, all previously cached tracks will be re-analyzed again the next time that you play them.