Patch Notes [1.4.2]

Hey there,

We've got good news for completionists and those who have an eye for details! Here's what we fixed in this patch:

[COMMUNITY SUGGESTION] Added a setting option to display level time in milliseconds

Added a setting option to display level time in milliseconds Fixed the road clipping issue that happened for a few levels (Fasten your seatbelt, Head start, 4 stories high)

Fixed the link to the store from the main menu news item

Fixed the absence of input for Quit button in the main menu when using a controller

Fixed the campervan missing a grey line on the back of the vehicle

Fixed the cement truck missing a shader on the mixer

Fixed the issue that allowed a player to drive around in the background of the round result screen, making them control 2 cars for the next round in some instances

Fixed the credits screen redirecting back to the settings screen once it reaches the end even if the song is playing in the background. We also fixed some accents and spelling there.

Fixed scaling for multiplayer status messages that would appear very small on high-resolution screens

Fixed an issue where the text "Last Round in 10" can be seen if the player disconnects and reconnects on the round 4 result screen

Fixed the car's wheels colliding with the car's body when using an island cannon

Fixed the locked mastery island 1 building which was a bit under the terrain

Fixed the audio settings not applying to the Happy Volcano logo screen

You don't suck at reading patch notes all the way through! And you were right to do so because if you didn't, you wouldn't know we added something special in the credits. Turn the music on!

Another bug that caught your attention? Check out our bug forum on Discord or use this form. Thanks a lot for your help!