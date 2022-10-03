 Skip to content

Achilles: Legends Untold update for 3 October 2022

Poznań Game Arena Fair

Achilles: Legends Untold update for 3 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

After Cologne Gamescom and EGX London, it's Poznań's turn!

**
Dark Point Games will be presenting Achilles: Legends Untold at the largest gaming fair in Poland, PGA, which will take place on October 7-9.

There you will be able to talk to our representatives and play the latest version of Achilles.

You will be able to find us in hall 7, stand 7A.

See you in Poznań!

