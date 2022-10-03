Hey Everyone, our first update is live. You can find all the fixes right here. We also took the time to create a video to talk a bit about the launch, us and what you can expect. Thank you for your support!
If you have any bugs/feedback you can report it here : Feedback platform
0.0.106.0 Update fixes/improves the following reported issues:
- The tooltip for the Gatling turret does not fit in the available space
- UI Bugs | Prices disappear and text is replaced |
- If you click on an icon in the minimap, the click will not register and camera will not jump to that location
- Scav troops just disappear when they die, instead of having a death animation
- Gatling Turret firing VFX is not starting from the correct point / location of the model
- Rhino texture is configured wrong and will slow down Multiplayer
- Screenshots folder created by steam is not names after our game!
- Hong Collector collecting from random point
- Minimap is always shown on Pandrum Dandrum
- The selected units U.I boxes are overlapping the now bigger minimap
- Sweep Cannons
- Scav Workers Auto-Collect
- The new minimap has a white border in right and bottom.
- Scav Collector collecting from random point.
- F12 shortcut is causing LAG
- HSD Nuclear power center has no destruction model
- Fxied the LoS for most of the units, resulting in working attack patterns
- Buildings invincible from some angles
- Skirmish AI does not build
- SCAV Drone Operator Building doesn't have a Rally Point icon.
- Descriptions not displaying full text when highlighted
- Sweep cannon attacks allies
- The minimap on Pandrum Dandrum shows the dots on wrong position
- Radar not showing correct location of units/ buildings
Changed files in this update