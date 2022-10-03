 Skip to content

Commanding Nations update for 3 October 2022

0.0.106.0 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, our first update is live. You can find all the fixes right here. We also took the time to create a video to talk a bit about the launch, us and what you can expect. Thank you for your support!

If you have any bugs/feedback you can report it here : Feedback platform

0.0.106.0 Update fixes/improves the following reported issues:

  • The tooltip for the Gatling turret does not fit in the available space
  • UI Bugs | Prices disappear and text is replaced |
  • If you click on an icon in the minimap, the click will not register and camera will not jump to that location
  • Scav troops just disappear when they die, instead of having a death animation
  • Gatling Turret firing VFX is not starting from the correct point / location of the model
  • Rhino texture is configured wrong and will slow down Multiplayer
  • Screenshots folder created by steam is not names after our game!
  • Hong Collector collecting from random point
  • Minimap is always shown on Pandrum Dandrum
  • The selected units U.I boxes are overlapping the now bigger minimap
  • Sweep Cannons
  • Scav Workers Auto-Collect
  • The new minimap has a white border in right and bottom.
  • Scav Collector collecting from random point.
  • F12 shortcut is causing LAG
  • HSD Nuclear power center has no destruction model
  • Fxied the LoS for most of the units, resulting in working attack patterns
  • Buildings invincible from some angles
  • Skirmish AI does not build
  • SCAV Drone Operator Building doesn't have a Rally Point icon.
  • Descriptions not displaying full text when highlighted
  • Sweep cannon attacks allies
  • The minimap on Pandrum Dandrum shows the dots on wrong position
  • Radar not showing correct location of units/ buildings

A message from Seven Volts Games

Changed files in this update

