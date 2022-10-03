Hey Everyone, our first update is live. You can find all the fixes right here. We also took the time to create a video to talk a bit about the launch, us and what you can expect. Thank you for your support!

If you have any bugs/feedback you can report it here : Feedback platform

0.0.106.0 Update fixes/improves the following reported issues:

The tooltip for the Gatling turret does not fit in the available space

UI Bugs | Prices disappear and text is replaced |

If you click on an icon in the minimap, the click will not register and camera will not jump to that location

Scav troops just disappear when they die, instead of having a death animation

Gatling Turret firing VFX is not starting from the correct point / location of the model

Rhino texture is configured wrong and will slow down Multiplayer

Screenshots folder created by steam is not names after our game!

Hong Collector collecting from random point

Minimap is always shown on Pandrum Dandrum

The selected units U.I boxes are overlapping the now bigger minimap

Sweep Cannons

Scav Workers Auto-Collect

The new minimap has a white border in right and bottom.

Scav Collector collecting from random point.

F12 shortcut is causing LAG

HSD Nuclear power center has no destruction model

Fxied the LoS for most of the units, resulting in working attack patterns

Buildings invincible from some angles

Skirmish AI does not build

SCAV Drone Operator Building doesn't have a Rally Point icon.

Descriptions not displaying full text when highlighted

Sweep cannon attacks allies

The minimap on Pandrum Dandrum shows the dots on wrong position

Radar not showing correct location of units/ buildings

